Dr. Maureen McEvoy, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maureen McEvoy, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. McEvoy works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Montefiore Hospital
    111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 (718) 862-8840
    Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place
    1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 (718) 405-8200
    Montefiore M-E Center for Cancer Care
    1521 Jarret Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 (718) 862-8840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Secondary Malignancies
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Crohn's Disease
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Pleural Effusion
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2015
    I WOULD RECOMMEND DR. MCEVOY. SHE WAS THOROUGH IN EXPLAINING THE PROCEDURE THAT WAS GOING TO BE DONE TO MY DAUGHTER. VERY COURTEOUS, POLITE AND VERY NICE.
    Carmen McDaniel (mother) for Esmeralda Rosado in Bronx, NY — Dec 29, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maureen McEvoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548493919
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maureen McEvoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEvoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McEvoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McEvoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McEvoy works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. McEvoy’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McEvoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEvoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McEvoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McEvoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

