Dr. Maureen McEvoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEvoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen McEvoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen McEvoy, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. McEvoy works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Hospital111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 862-8840
-
2
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
-
3
Montefiore M-E Center for Cancer Care1521 Jarret Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 862-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McEvoy?
I WOULD RECOMMEND DR. MCEVOY. SHE WAS THOROUGH IN EXPLAINING THE PROCEDURE THAT WAS GOING TO BE DONE TO MY DAUGHTER. VERY COURTEOUS, POLITE AND VERY NICE.
About Dr. Maureen McEvoy, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548493919
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- New York University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McEvoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McEvoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McEvoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McEvoy works at
Dr. McEvoy speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McEvoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEvoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McEvoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McEvoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.