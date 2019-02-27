Overview

Dr. Maureen Masse Dunsworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Masse Dunsworth works at Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.