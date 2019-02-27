Dr. Masse Dunsworth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maureen Masse Dunsworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maureen Masse Dunsworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Masse Dunsworth works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-1649
The Rendon Center for Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine1001 NW 13th St Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 750-0544
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dunsworth is not only an amazing doctor she is a kind and compassionate person that truly cares. She will answer all your questions while getting to know you as a person. She has found skin cancers that other dermatologists have missed or ignored. Her staff is also courteous and helpful. Would recommend this doctor to anyone searching for the best!
About Dr. Maureen Masse Dunsworth, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1659544245
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masse Dunsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masse Dunsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masse Dunsworth has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masse Dunsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Masse Dunsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masse Dunsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masse Dunsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masse Dunsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.