Dr. Maureen Masse Dunsworth, MD

Dermatology
3 (17)
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maureen Masse Dunsworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Masse Dunsworth works at Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches
    10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-1649
    The Rendon Center for Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine
    1001 NW 13th St Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 750-0544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 27, 2019
    Dr. Dunsworth is not only an amazing doctor she is a kind and compassionate person that truly cares. She will answer all your questions while getting to know you as a person. She has found skin cancers that other dermatologists have missed or ignored. Her staff is also courteous and helpful. Would recommend this doctor to anyone searching for the best!
    FL — Feb 27, 2019
    About Dr. Maureen Masse Dunsworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659544245
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masse Dunsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masse Dunsworth has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masse Dunsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Masse Dunsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masse Dunsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masse Dunsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masse Dunsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

