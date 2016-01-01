Dr. Malin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maureen Malin, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Malin, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Malin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mclean Hospital115 Mill St, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 855-2110Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malin?
About Dr. Maureen Malin, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1043383847
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry, Geriatric Psychiatry and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malin works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Malin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.