Overview

Dr. Maureen Maguire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Maguire works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.