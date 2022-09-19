Dr. Maureen Maguire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Maguire, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Maguire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Maguire works at
Locations
Gyn1921 Waldemere St Ste 307, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8565Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am an RN in my home state and have relocated to FL. Dr. Maguire is the only OB/GYN I would go to and has been my doctor for 5 years. She is funny, down to earth, and very well trained. I feel extremely comfortable talking to her and her treatments are right on. Her staff is professional and understanding. They always try to get me right in for symptoms that make me uncomfortable such as a bladder infection.
About Dr. Maureen Maguire, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maguire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maguire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maguire has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maguire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Maguire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maguire.
