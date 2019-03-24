Dr. Maureen Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maureen Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Crestview Hills320 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-4266
-
2
Public Safety Medical4805 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 241-2370
-
3
Anderson7661 Beechmont Ave Ste 130, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 612-1111
-
4
Mt. Airy2450 Kipling Ave Ste 103, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Directions (513) 681-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Li is great..the problem is contacting her..You call and leave a message..They will contact you within 24 hours,,and nothing..I don't know if the problem has been addressed or not. So worrisome...
About Dr. Maureen Li, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1346359387
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- Beijing Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.