Overview

Dr. Maureen Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Riverhills Neuroscience in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.