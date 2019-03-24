See All Neurologists in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. Maureen Li, MD

Neurology
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maureen Li, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Li works at Riverhills Neuroscience in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Crestview Hills
    320 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 (859) 341-4266
  2
    Public Safety Medical
    4805 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45212 (513) 241-2370
  3
    Anderson
    7661 Beechmont Ave Ste 130, Cincinnati, OH 45255 (513) 612-1111
  4
    Mt. Airy
    2450 Kipling Ave Ste 103, Cincinnati, OH 45239 (513) 681-4880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Health Span
    Humana
    Medicare
    Sagamore Health Network
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Mar 24, 2019
    Dr Li is great..the problem is contacting her..You call and leave a message..They will contact you within 24 hours,,and nothing..I don't know if the problem has been addressed or not. So worrisome...
    — Mar 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maureen Li, MD

    Neurology
    36 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1346359387
    Education & Certifications

    University of Cincinnati
    Beijing Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maureen Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Li has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

