Dr. Maureen Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Mineola259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3853
Nicu223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8388
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maureen Kim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275658106
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
