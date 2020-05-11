See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Kelly works at Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    822 Pine St Ste 4B, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?

May 11, 2020
Dr Kelly and her staff are amazing, they are always there to answers your questions and concerns. The wait is very minimal 10-15mn top. I recommended her to my family and friends and they had an exceptional experience.
Aminata Koïta — May 11, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kelly to family and friends

Dr. Kelly's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kelly

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD.

About Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD

Specialties
  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1942367461
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Rush University Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Rush University Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Rush University Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kelly works at Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.