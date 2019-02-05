Overview

Dr. Maureen Kelly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kelly works at Bloomfield Pediatric Care in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.