Overview

Dr. Maureen Holasek, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Holasek works at Sand Lake Cancer Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.