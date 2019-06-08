Overview

Dr. Maureen Hecker-Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Hecker-Rodriguez works at LSU Healthcare Ntwrk Cardiology in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.