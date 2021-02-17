Dr. Maureen Grossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Grossi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tenafly, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Tenafly Pediatrics32 Franklin St, Tenafly, NJ 07670 Directions (201) 957-0647
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
My child has been a patient of Dr. Grossi for almost 11 years and she is always very patient, compassionate, and well tempered for my very difficult child. She is always very thorough and interested in my child's best interest and him as a person, now that he is almost 15. Tenafly Pediatrics has many wonderful doctors, but Dr. Grossi is the perfect balance for children with multiple issues, whether physical or psychological.
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Grossi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.