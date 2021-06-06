Dr. Maureen Fennell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fennell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Fennell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maureen Fennell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Fennell works at
Locations
-
1
Jhcp Heart Care At Rockville15005 Shady Grove Rd Ste 340, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 238-3760
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fennell?
With twenty years of experience as a patient of JHU medicine I can say with confidence that Dr Fennell is my favorite provider. She cares very much about her patients as people not just as cases. She seems to be almost always available when I really need help. Dr Fennell is one caregiver who goes the extra mile. On a recent trip to Suburban ER she monitored my progress remotely to keep on top of my progress.
About Dr. Maureen Fennell, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
- 1750343075
Education & Certifications
- Duke U Med Ctr/Duke Hosp
- University Maryland Hospital
- Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University
- Scranton University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fennell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fennell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fennell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fennell works at
Dr. Fennell has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fennell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fennell speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fennell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fennell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fennell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fennell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.