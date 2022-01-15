Dr. Maureen Fearon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fearon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Fearon, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Fearon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 216-3496Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
-
2
Loyola Oakbrook Terrace Women's Health1S224 Summit Ave Ste 304, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 627-7399
-
3
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-6836Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my annual physical with Dr. Fearon today, and she is as awesome as ever. She is thorough, talent, and thoughtful. She is great talking with patients and answers any and all questions that you have. She is incredible with diagnosing issues and anticipating any possible issues. I highly recommend Dr. Fearon!!!!
About Dr. Maureen Fearon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1144294463
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fearon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fearon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fearon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fearon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fearon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fearon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fearon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.