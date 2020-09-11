Overview

Dr. Maureen Dlugozima, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Dlugozima works at Genesee Internal Medicine in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.