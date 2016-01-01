Overview

Dr. Maureen Dela Cruz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital.



Dr. Dela Cruz works at Suburban Healthcare Associates in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Sandwich, IL and Plano, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.