Dr. Maureen Corry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Corry, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Corry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Corry works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Cardiovascular Associates540 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corry?
I think Dr. Corry is terrific - very personable and knowledgeable. I couldn't be happier and would refer anyone to her. The above reviews could not be more incorrect in their comments. Brightwaters, NY June 18, 2020
About Dr. Maureen Corry, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124006531
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corry works at
Dr. Corry has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Corry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.