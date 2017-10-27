Overview

Dr. Maureen Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dracut, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at Circle Health OB/GYN in Dracut, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.