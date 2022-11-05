Overview

Dr. Maureen Cliffel, DO is a Dermatologist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Cliffel works at Brighton Dermatology/Regenesis in Brighton, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.