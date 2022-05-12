Dr. Maureen Clark, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Clark, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maureen Clark, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
NYU at Cobble Hill97 Amity St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2500Monday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clark is one of the most patient, compassionate and professional doctors I have ever seen. She makes me feel at ease and never rushes her time. I wish we had more doctors like her
About Dr. Maureen Clark, DO
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1164871281
