See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Maureen Claiborne, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Maureen Claiborne, MD

Pediatric Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maureen Claiborne, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli

Dr. Claiborne works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Pediatric Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD
Dr. Lisa Leggio, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Leila Stallworth, MD
Dr. Leila Stallworth, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kathryn McLeod, MD
Dr. Kathryn McLeod, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Claiborne?

    Photo: Dr. Maureen Claiborne, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maureen Claiborne, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Claiborne to family and friends

    Dr. Claiborne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Claiborne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maureen Claiborne, MD.

    About Dr. Maureen Claiborne, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164532867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claiborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Claiborne works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Claiborne’s profile.

    Dr. Claiborne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claiborne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Claiborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Claiborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maureen Claiborne, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.