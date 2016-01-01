Dr. Maureen Bolon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Bolon, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Bolon, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bolon works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8358Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maureen Bolon, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1851368773
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolon works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.