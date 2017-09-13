Dr. Maureen Beurskens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beurskens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Beurskens, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Beurskens, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Obstetric & Gynecologic Associates1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have found her very easy to talk to. She explained scientific data to me on a level that was meaningful to me. She was personable and I would recommend her to any female looking for good, science backed advice for navigating thru menopause.
About Dr. Maureen Beurskens, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1780603019
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
