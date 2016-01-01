Overview

Dr. Maureen Andreassi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Andreassi works at Novant Health Senior Care - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.