Dr. Maureen Alexander, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maureen Alexander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Alexander works at South Austin Eye Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Austin Eye Clinic
    4207 James Casey St Ste 303, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 443-2046
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Physician HealthCare Network
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Superior Vision
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 24, 2021
    Dr. Maureen Alexander is the BEST doctor I have ever had. She spends time with her patients and is very thorough in her eye exams and diagnosis. I had a very difficult condition and she spent many many hours researching and having me try out different remedies. I'm so glad I found Dr. Alexander.
    Dr. Maureen Alexander is the BEST doctor I have ev — Nov 24, 2021
    About Dr. Maureen Alexander, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275619496
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    • Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • MIT
    • Ophthalmology
