Overview

Dr. Maureen Alexander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at South Austin Eye Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.