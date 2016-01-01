Dr. Maureen Adair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maureen Adair, MD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Adair, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5524 Bee Caves Rd Bldg D, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 462-2125
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adair?
About Dr. Maureen Adair, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1013132885
Education & Certifications
- Inst Living
- Hartford Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Adair. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.