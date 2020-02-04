Dr. Maura Reinblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maura Reinblatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Maura Reinblatt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Reinblatt works at
Locations
-
1
Maura Reinblatt M.d. PC12 Greenridge Ave Ste 202, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (646) 472-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reinblatt?
Let me preface this review by telling you a little about me. I’m a 32 year old British woman who now lives in NY, I’m a lawyer and therefore a ferocious researcher by nature. I’m also an incredible anxious person. I’d been insecure and unhappy about the appearance of my vagina for as long as I can remember. I’d looked into plastic surgery when I lived in England but never took the plunge. Underwear was SO uncomfortable, and I was convinced everyone was looking at my camel toe at the pool every summer! Imagine constantly hiding your vagina from your partner? After months of research and going on a few consultations I found Dr Reinblatt. When I met her I instantly knew she was going to be my surgeon. Her staff made the most amazing first impression. I mainly dealt with Nora who is the sweetest most professional receptionist. During my free consultation Dr Reinblatt spent 2 hours talking to me about my wants, needs, desires and essentially my vision of “my ideal vagina”. She thoroughly
About Dr. Maura Reinblatt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407014301
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinblatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinblatt accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinblatt works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinblatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.