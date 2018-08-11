Dr. Maura Quinlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maura Quinlan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maura Quinlan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation-maternal Fetal Medicine675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7382
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Non-judgmental environment. Dr. Quinlan is enthusiastic, informative, comfortable and approachable! She has a conversation with you rather than running through check boxes. She's also incredibly reliable and responsive in and outside of the clinic. I've found my OB/GYN for life. And shout out to the ladies in the front - they're were super pleasant and fun to interact with!
About Dr. Maura Quinlan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1144239732
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinlan has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quinlan speaks Dutch.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.