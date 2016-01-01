Dr. Maura Pedroso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedroso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maura Pedroso, MD
Overview
Dr. Maura Pedroso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Pedroso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maura Pedroso400 38th St Ste 301, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions
-
2
Community Mental Health Center506 3rd St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 792-8200
- 3 19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 789-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Elderplan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedroso?
About Dr. Maura Pedroso, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033154141
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedroso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedroso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedroso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedroso works at
Dr. Pedroso speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedroso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedroso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedroso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedroso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.