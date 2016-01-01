Overview

Dr. Maura Pedroso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Pedroso works at Maura Pedroso in Union City, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.