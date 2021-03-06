Dr. Maura O'Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maura O'Shea, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.
OB GYN Associates of Akron605 N CLEVELAND MASSILLON RD, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-6545Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
OB GYN Associates of Akron, Inc275 Graham Rd Unit 6-7, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 688-7778Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
She’s amazing! Bedside manner! Truly cares about her patients!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- University of California, San Francisco
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Yale University
