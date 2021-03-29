Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maura Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maura Kennedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
1
Rheumatology Associates2145 Highland Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-0320
2
Rheumatology Associates PC12 Office Park Cir, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 933-0320
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kennedy for over 10 years. I would recommend her highly, due to her expertise and excellent bedside manner. She carefully explains any changes in your current plan of care and does not rush you during the visit..wish we had more physician’s like her.
About Dr. Maura Kennedy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.