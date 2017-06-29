See All Dermatologists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Maura Holcomb, MD

Dermatology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maura Holcomb, MD is a Dermatologist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Holcomb works at Ada West Dermatology in Meridian, ID with other offices in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hidradenitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ada West Dermatology PC
    1618 S Millenium Way Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 884-3376
    Accent Dermatology and Laser Institute
    400 Indiana St Ste 390, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 403-9919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Hidradenitis
Impetigo

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2017
    Jun 29, 2017
    About Dr. Maura Holcomb, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013276237
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maura Holcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holcomb has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hidradenitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holcomb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.

