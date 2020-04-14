Dr. Maura Hagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maura Hagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maura Hagan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School Norfolk and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Hagan works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Institute7501 Right Flank Rd Ste 600, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 373-6867
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hagan is so fantastic at taking time to explain everything. My first visit with her was on a Friday late afternoon....she stayed until 6:30 pm on a Friday to talk me through everything. She's caring and human....takes time to find out how you are doing all around...not just with treatment. I'd unequivocally recommend her.
About Dr. Maura Hagan, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Allegheny Genl Hospital
- Eastern Va Med School Norfolk
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
