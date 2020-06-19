Overview

Dr. Maura Foley, MD is a Pulmonologist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Foley works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of Northern Virginia, P.C. in Manassas, VA with other offices in Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.