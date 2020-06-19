See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Manassas, VA
Dr. Maura Foley, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Maura Foley, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maura Foley, MD is a Pulmonologist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Foley works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of Northern Virginia, P.C. in Manassas, VA with other offices in Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of NOVA - Prince William Office
    8650 Sudley Rd Ste 410, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 369-7788
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of NOVA - Fauquier Office
    382 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 349-8195
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fauquier Hospital
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interpretation of Exercise Stress Tests Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Foley?

    Jun 19, 2020
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Foley for about 15 years. She has always taken the time to explain things to me and answer all of my questions. I trust her experience and judgment completely in dealing with my sarcoidosis and sleep apnea. I will continue to see her and recommend her to others.
    Tina — Jun 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maura Foley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maura Foley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Foley to family and friends

    Dr. Foley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Foley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maura Foley, MD.

    About Dr. Maura Foley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427050756
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Va Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairfield University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maura Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foley has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maura Foley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.