Overview

Dr. Maura Barr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barr works at Main Line Gastroenterlgy Assocs in Malvern, PA with other offices in Media, PA and Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.