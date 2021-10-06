Dr. Maura Barr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maura Barr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Main Line Health Center At Exton Square Gastroenterology325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 565-1808
Mainline Gastroenterology Assoc PC1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2407, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 644-6755
Midlantic Lab - Glen Mills1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 220, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 644-6755
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr Barr is efficient and knowledgeable
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1275869752
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
