Dr. Maung Thu, MD
Dr. Maung Thu, MD is an Urology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Dr. Thu works at
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
HSHS Medical Group Neurology Specialty Clinic - Edwardsville1188 S State Route 157 Ste 100, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
HSHS Medical Group Specialty Clinic Neuroscience - Jacksonville1745 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 757-6868Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- English, Burmese
- 1063893949
- Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO
- Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
Dr. Thu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thu speaks Burmese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.