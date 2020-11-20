See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Oviedo, FL
Dr. Mauna Radahd, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3 (65)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mauna Radahd, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Radahd works at Pain Medicine Group in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Medicine Group
    1000 W Broadway St Ste 230, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 501-8397

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Block Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 20, 2020
    Dr. Radahd is an astute doctor. Her staff is very insightful and helpful while showing compassion.
    Jeffrey T Brown — Nov 20, 2020
    About Dr. Mauna Radahd, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386806743
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mauna Radahd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radahd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radahd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radahd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radahd works at Pain Medicine Group in Oviedo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Radahd’s profile.

    Dr. Radahd has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radahd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Radahd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radahd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radahd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radahd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

