Overview

Dr. Mauna Radahd, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Radahd works at Pain Medicine Group in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.