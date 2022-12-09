Dr. Mauna Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauna Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mauna Pandya, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL.
Dr. Pandya works at
Locations
Millenium Medical Center10604 Southwest Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Directions (708) 424-9710
Affiliated Oncologists19060 Everett Blvd, Mokena, IL 60448 Directions (708) 478-4302
Obgyn Health Associates4901 W 79th St, Burbank, IL 60459 Directions (708) 636-1177
Affiliated Oncologists LLC4400 W 95th St Ste 311, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 478-4302
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
pleasant all questions answered, future mammo discussed
About Dr. Mauna Pandya, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1356439178
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.