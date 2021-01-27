Dr. Maulik Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maulik Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maulik Trivedi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic - Psychiatry & Behavioral Health3610 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 973-1304
-
2
Florida Medical Clinic - Psychiatry & Behavioral Health1721 Brandon Main St Ste C, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 973-1304
-
3
Psychiatry / Behavioral Health2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 304, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 973-1304
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trivedi?
Great telemedicine experience.
About Dr. Maulik Trivedi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1134115355
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychological Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trivedi speaks Gujarati.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.