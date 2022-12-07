Overview

Dr. Maulik Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Canyon Sky ENT in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.