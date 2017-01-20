Dr. Maulik Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maulik Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Maulik Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Locations
Genetic Medicine Clinic7550 W University Ave Ste B, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 235-9636
- 2 1103 NW 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32601 Directions (352) 235-9636
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
what a WONDERFUL DR! He listened to me, talked wi me for almost 1 hour and gave me hope when i was at my wits end. I have been trying for years to find a Dr that could help figure out why i have so many issues. I do believe he is on the right track and tho it was only my first visit i am very encouraged!
About Dr. Maulik Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
