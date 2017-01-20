Overview

Dr. Maulik Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Genetic Medicine Clinic in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.