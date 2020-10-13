Overview

Dr. Maulik Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Atria Heart Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Paradise Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.