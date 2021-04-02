See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Zephyrhills, FL
Dr. Maulik Bhalani, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (235)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maulik Bhalani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.

Dr. Bhalani works at Florida Pain Medicine in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Management
    38011 Arbor Ridge Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-2948
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Florida Pain Medicine
    2553 Windguard Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-2948
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Brandon Office
    514 Eichenfeld Dr # 202, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-2948
  4. 4
    Florida Pain Medicine
    426 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 388-2948
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Zephyrhills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Eagle Administrators
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 235 ratings
    Patient Ratings (235)
    5 Star
    (219)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 02, 2021
    I couldn't ask for any better care than what I received with Florida Pain Medicine. The staff greeted me with kindness and courtesy. Dr. Bhalani was caring, he listened to my concerns and explained everything to me in a way that I could understand. I'm practically pain free!
    — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Maulik Bhalani, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1336331008
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maulik Bhalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhalani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhalani has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bhalani speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    235 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

