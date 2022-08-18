Overview

Dr. Maude Carmel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Carmel works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.