Overview

Dr. Mau Pham, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio - M.D.|University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio School of Dentistry - D.D.S..



Dr. Pham works at Expedition Oral Surgery in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.