Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (106)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor CM

Dr. Amezagaurruela works at Lee Physician Group - Rheumatology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sjögren's Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lpg Endocrinology At the Sanctuary
    8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 302, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9633
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sjögren's Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Gout
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Raynaud's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Vasculitis
Lupus
Temporal Arteritis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dry Eyes
Psoriatic Arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Cryoglobulinemia
Dermatomyositis
Elbow Injuries
Hand Conditions
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Limb Swelling
Plantar Fasciitis
Pulmonary Disease
Scleroderma
Shoulder Disorders
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Still's Disease
Systemic Vasculitis
Vascular Disease
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 08, 2022
    I have been through quite a few RA Drs as they have retired, left, moved. I was so fortunate to be swithed to Dr A (I call her Dr Amazing). She carefully assessed my situation and reassesses as things change (I had a bout with Cancer on top of my RA). I leave feeling confident she has found the best way forward. She walks into the room and has carefully reviewed your file making the appointment very productive. She is compassionate and inspirational.
    Susan Y — Jul 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD

    • Rheumatology
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1205083276
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor CM
    Griffin Hosp-Yale U
    Board Certifications
    Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matxalen Amezagaurruela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amezagaurruela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amezagaurruela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amezagaurruela works at Lee Physician Group - Rheumatology in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Amezagaurruela’s profile.

    Dr. Amezagaurruela has seen patients for Sjögren's Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amezagaurruela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Amezagaurruela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amezagaurruela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amezagaurruela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amezagaurruela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

