Dr. Mattie Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mattie Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They completed their residency with In University Meth Hosp
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
Genesys Practice Partners Inc8423 Holly Rd Ste B, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 694-7095
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scott provided prenatal care during both of my pregnancies (twins). She was great, she delivered my babies and I had a wonderful experience.
About Dr. Mattie Scott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1629094982
Education & Certifications
- In University Meth Hosp
- Meth Hosp Clarian Hlth Syst
Frequently Asked Questions
