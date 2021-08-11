Overview

Dr. Mattie Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They completed their residency with In University Meth Hosp



Dr. Scott works at Grand Blanc OB/GYN in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.