Dr. Matthias Zinn, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthias Zinn, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Zinn works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Seizure Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 13, 2021
    Dr. Zinn was the best neurologist my child has ever seen, and we were so sad that he left the area. He was always very attentive to both the parents and the patient, and made sure to take his time and listen as well as explain everything, and made sure we were all comfortable. Doctors appointments are never fun, but we always enjoyed these visits. Dr. Zinn always had a positive attitude.
    Jennifer Gonzalez — May 13, 2021
    About Dr. Matthias Zinn, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609089994
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthias Zinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zinn works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zinn’s profile.

    Dr. Zinn has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.