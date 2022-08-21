See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lawrenceville, NJ
Dr. Matthias Wiederholz, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (65)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthias Wiederholz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.

Dr. Wiederholz works at Performance Pain & Sports Medicine in Lawrenceville, NJ with other offices in Bordentown, NJ, Houston, TX, Raritan, NJ and Newtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Performance Spine & Sports Medicine
    4056 Quakerbridge Rd, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 588-8600
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Performance Spine & Sports Medicine of Bordentown
    9500 K Johnson Blvd Ste 1, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 817-0050
  3. 3
    Performance Pain & Sports Medicine
    4126 Southwest Fwy Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 217-1111
  4. 4
    Performance Pain & Sports Medicine of Raritan
    903 Us Highway 202, Raritan, NJ 08869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 751-0980
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Performance Spine & Sports Medicine of Newtown
    828 Newtown Yardley Rd, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 504-2223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Houston Hospital & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 21, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Weiderholz for about 3 years now. Never a bad experience. Office staff is responsive and professional. Dr. Weiderholz has always been patient and understanding when dealing with my issues. Definitely recommend.
    TKram — Aug 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthias Wiederholz, MD
    About Dr. Matthias Wiederholz, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336327279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Anti-Aging Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper Hospital University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Siena College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

