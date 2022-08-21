Overview

Dr. Matthias Wiederholz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.



Dr. Wiederholz works at Performance Pain & Sports Medicine in Lawrenceville, NJ with other offices in Bordentown, NJ, Houston, TX, Raritan, NJ and Newtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.