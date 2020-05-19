Overview

Dr. Matthias Solga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.



Dr. Solga works at Saratoga Urology Pllc in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.