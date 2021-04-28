Dr. Matthias Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthias Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthias Simon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Schertz, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Resolute Health Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
-
1
Fresenius Kidney Care Schertz1787 Fm 3009, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 890-6900
-
2
Renal Associates P.A.16620 San Pedro Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 614-1231
-
3
New Braunfels Kidney Disease Clinic1561 N Interstate 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 655-8470
-
4
Renal Associates PA11481 Toepperwein Rd Ste 1202, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 655-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simon was my kidney doctor when I was in GTMC and I found him to be compassionate, knowledgeable and talked to me where I could understand (in simple terms).
About Dr. Matthias Simon, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1508950130
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
